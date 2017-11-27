Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Injury might not be significant

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that the ankle injury Bucannon suffered in Sunday's win over the Jaguars may not be as severe as the team initially thought, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arians noted that the Cardinals are still waiting for further results on Bucannon's medical evaluations, after which a timetable for his return could be established. Prior to departing five snaps into Sunday's contest, the dollar linebacker had been among the top IDP assets over his previous six contests, supplying 56 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.