Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Leads team with 12 tackles

Bucannon had 12 tackles (11 solo) and an interception Sunday against the Rams.

This was Bucannon's second career interception, but it was little use in the 33-0 blowout loss. The fourth-year linebacker continues to be a versatile member of the Cardinals' defensive unit, and if he can continue logging high snap counts this won't be his last performance of this caliber.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories