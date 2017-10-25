Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Leads team with 12 tackles
Bucannon had 12 tackles (11 solo) and an interception Sunday against the Rams.
This was Bucannon's second career interception, but it was little use in the 33-0 blowout loss. The fourth-year linebacker continues to be a versatile member of the Cardinals' defensive unit, and if he can continue logging high snap counts this won't be his last performance of this caliber.
