Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Looking to start in Week 1
Bucannon (ankle) is aiming to be in the starting lineup for the Cardinals' season opener in Detroit, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports. "I want to start the season," Bucannon said Tuesday. "I'm not here to rush anything and I'm not going to put a timetable on it, but at the same time, I want to get out there as quickly as I possibly can. But get out there at 100 percent so I can do the best for the team and not be a liability."
Bucannon underwent ankle surgery in May to repair what head coach Bruce Arians termed a "lingering" concern, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. The preceding is a reference to the first three DNPs of Bucannon's career last season due to a high-ankle sprain. When healthy, he doesn't have a problem racking up tackles, as evidenced by 6.4 per game through the first three years as a professional. However, he's otherwise mustered five sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception for a touchdown in 45 career contests, so health is paramount to a successful IDP campaign.
