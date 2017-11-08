Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Makes nine tackles Sunday

Bucannon recorded nine tackles (seven solo) Sunday against the 49ers.

Over the last four games, Bucannon is averaging nine tackles each contest, but he still hasn't notched a sack since 2015. He rarely posts stats outside of tackles, but his consistency continues to to make him a decent option in most IDP settings.

