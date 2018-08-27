Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Makes preseason debut

Bucannon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against the Cowboys.

Bucannon is making his preseason debut after missing the past couple of weeks with a hyperextended left knee. Assuming he escapes Sunday's exhibition without any setbacks, Bucannon appears fully on track to be ready for the Cardinals' regular-season opener Sept. 9 against the Redskins.

