Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Makes seven tackles Thursday

Bucannon had seven tackles (six solo) against the Seahawks on Thursday.

In games where he has played over 60 defensive snaps, this is Bucannon's lowest tackle count of the season. However, that's not a bad floor to have, especially when his ceiling is in the double digits. The fourth-year pro should continue to be deployed in most IDP formats.

