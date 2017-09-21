Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: May play in Week 3
Bucannon (ankle) appears to be trending toward his season debut Monday against the Cowboys, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Although Bucannon replicated his practice participation from last week with a limited showing Thursday, head coach Bruce Arians said the dollar linebacker will "be on a snap count" in his first game action since May ankle surgery. If he's active Monday, Bucannon may not play exclusively at money backer, as he's been building up his knowledge of the other LB positions. IDP relevance may be difficult to come by right away, though, due to the performance of rookie Haason Reddick (15 tackles) in his stead.
More News
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Still inactive Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Doubtful for Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Won't play in Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Logs individual drills Monday•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Activated from PUP list•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...