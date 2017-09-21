Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: May play in Week 3

Bucannon (ankle) appears to be trending toward his season debut Monday against the Cowboys, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Although Bucannon replicated his practice participation from last week with a limited showing Thursday, head coach Bruce Arians said the dollar linebacker will "be on a snap count" in his first game action since May ankle surgery. If he's active Monday, Bucannon may not play exclusively at money backer, as he's been building up his knowledge of the other LB positions. IDP relevance may be difficult to come by right away, though, due to the performance of rookie Haason Reddick (15 tackles) in his stead.