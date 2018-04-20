Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Moving to the weak side

Coach Steve Wilks said Thursday that Bucannon will serve as the weak-side linebacker in 2018, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Bucannon, a safety in college, transitioned admirably to the role of dollar linebacker as a professional, racking up at least 80 tackles in each of his first four seasons. As the Cards move from Bruce Arians' 3-4 alignment to Wilks' 4-3, Bucannon will bump to Will LB in the base defense while playing the Mike position in nickel formations. In essence, he'll emulate two linebackers from Wilks' previous stop in Carolina, Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly, both of whom have been objects of Bucannon's film study this offseason, per Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic.