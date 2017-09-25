Play

Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: No go for Week 3

Bucannon (ankle) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

He was thought to have had a chance at playing in this one, but it turns out Bucannon's return will need to wait at least another week. His role would've been limited, anyway. Rookie Haason Reddick figures to remain in an expanded role in Bucannon's continued absence.

