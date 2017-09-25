Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: No go for Week 3
Bucannon (ankle) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
He was thought to have had a chance at playing in this one, but it turns out Bucannon's return will need to wait at least another week. His role would've been limited, anyway. Rookie Haason Reddick figures to remain in an expanded role in Bucannon's continued absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: May play in Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Still inactive Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Doubtful for Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Won't play in Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Logs individual drills Monday•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...