Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Not practicing Wednesday
Bucannon (chest) did not practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bucannon exited Arizona's loss to the Raiders in Week 11 due to a chest issue and continues to manage his recovery from the injury. The 2014 first-round pick will likely need to practice in at least a limited extent for any chance of suiting up against the Chargers on Sunday, so his Week 12 availability is currently uncertain at best. If Bucannon were to remain sidelined for any amount of time, Zeke Turner would be in line for an increased defensive workload.
