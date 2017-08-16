Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: On course for season opener

Head coach Bruce Arians is hopeful that Bucannon (ankle) will return to practice 7-10 days before the Cardinals' Week 1 outing in Detroit, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

Arians' comments back up previous optimistic comments, but for the time being, Bucannon will remain on the PUP list as he deals with the final stages of his recovery from May ankle surgery. When healthy, Bucannon is slated to man his typical spot at dollar linebacker, from which he's averaged 6.4 tackles per game in his three-year career.