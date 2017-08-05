Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: On track for Week 1

Bucannon (ankle) is on target to return for the regular-season opener, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bucannon is currently stashed on the preseason PUP list as he heals from offseason ankle surgery. Head coach Bruce Arians said he's hoping to get the linebacker about a week of practice in before Week 1 and hopefully more if he progresses ahead of schedule.

