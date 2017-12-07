Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Practices in full Thursday

Bucannon (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Following up Wednesday's limited showing, Bucannon is ramping up his activity level after missing one game due to a ankle injury. When he was running on all cylinders between Weeks 5 and 11, he totaled 56 tackles (45 solo), one interception and one forced fumble in six games. The other two outings were a different story, though. In his season debut Week 4, he managed one tackle as he eased into action after months of recovery from May ankle surgery. During the other two Sundays ago, he suffered the current concern just five snaps into the contest and finished with one assisted stop.