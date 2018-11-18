Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Questionable to return Sunday

Bucannon is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a chest injury, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Bucannon exited Sunday's tilt against Oakland during the fourth quarter, so if he's unable to return it won't necessarily indicate anything about the severity of his injury. As long as Bucannon remains sidelined, expect Zeke Turner to slot into the starting lineup.

