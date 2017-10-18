Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Racks up eight tackles Sunday
Bucannon notched eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 38-33 win versus the Buccaneers.
Bucannon's season debut was delayed until Week 4 due to his recovery from offseason ankle surgery. During that contest, he was contained to exactly 50 percent (42 of 84) of the defensive snaps. He was clearly testing the waters, though, as he's logged all 137 of those snaps over the last two games, during which he ranks second among Cards defenders with 15 tackles. At this point, Bucannon's IDP standing has solid footing for the rest of the season, assuming his health holds up.
