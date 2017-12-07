Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Returns in limited fashion
Bucannon (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bucannon fit in some drills for the first time since Week 12, when he sustained an ankle injury. The development is a positive one as he progresses in his recovery. Expect clarification on his upcoming availability to arrive on Friday's injury report.
More News
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Injury might not be significant•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Makes seven tackles Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Makes nine tackles Sunday•
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...