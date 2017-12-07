Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Returns in limited fashion

Bucannon (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bucannon fit in some drills for the first time since Week 12, when he sustained an ankle injury. The development is a positive one as he progresses in his recovery. Expect clarification on his upcoming availability to arrive on Friday's injury report.

