Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Ruled out again
Bucannon (chest) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Bucannon has not participated in practice since suffering a chest injury Week 11, and will now miss his third straight game. A timetable for the 26-year-old's return remains undisclosed.
