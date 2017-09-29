Play

Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Season debut expected Sunday

The Cardinals expect Bucannon to make his season debut Sunday versus the 49ers, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

The appearance will mark Bucannon's first since sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Week 13 of last season. The team opted to avoid surgery initially, but he underwent the knife in early May with the hope of a return by the regular-season opener. While those expectations were clearly optimistic, the Cardinals will be gifted a key member of the defense Sunday. If active, he'll split reps at dollar linebacker with rookie Haason Reddick.

