Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Set to sit Sunday
Bucannon (ankle) won't play Sunday' against the Rams, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bucannon is critical in the run stop, so the Cardinals will have to search for a new solution against Rams star-RB Todd Gurley. Scooby Wright and Josh Bynes appear to be next in line, and Bucannon will shift his focus to getting healthy for a Week 14 matchup with the Titans.
