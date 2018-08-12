Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Sitting out preseason opener

Bucannon (knee) won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Craig Morgan of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bucannon recently hyperextended his left knee in practice. While he won't play Saturday, a recent MRI revealed that Bucannon dodged a bullet -- the linebacker didn't sustain any damage to his ligaments, ACL, MCL or meniscus, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Cardinals continue to take a cautious approach with him throughout the remainder of the preseason.