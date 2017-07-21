Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Starts camp on PUP list

Bucannon (ankle) will open training camp on the Cardinals' physically unable to perform list, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.

Bucannon underwent surgery to repair a lingering ankle issue back in May, which always casted doubt over his availability to start camp. An appearance on the PUP was deemed the likely result, and upon having his team reconvene Friday, coach Bruce Arians confirmed that's where Bucannon will indeed reside. As it stands, Bucannon remains without a timetable for his return, but he stated earlier this week that his goal is to be ready for Week 1. Knowing that, it wouldn't be surprising if the Cardinals proceed with caution with their hybrid linebacker, who has recorded at least 80 tackles in each of his three seasons.