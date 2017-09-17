Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Still inactive Sunday
Bucannon (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday at Indianapolis, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals appear to be waiting until Bucannon logs a full practice before giving him the all-clear for game action this season. Until he achieves said status, he'll yield dollar linebacker duties to rookie Haason Reddick.
More News
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Doubtful for Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Won't play in Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Logs individual drills Monday•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Activated from PUP list•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Could be off PUP list this week•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...