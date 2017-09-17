Play

Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Still inactive Sunday

Bucannon (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday at Indianapolis, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals appear to be waiting until Bucannon logs a full practice before giving him the all-clear for game action this season. Until he achieves said status, he'll yield dollar linebacker duties to rookie Haason Reddick.

