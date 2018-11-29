Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Still not practicing
Bucannon (chest) did not practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bucannon did not practice in any capacity last week either, and appears on track to miss his second consecutive game. If Bucannon is unable to suit up against the Packers on Sunday, expect Zeke Turner to once again see a slight uptick in snaps.
