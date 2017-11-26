Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Suffers ankle injury

Bucannon is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Jaguars due to an ankle injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bucannon stayed on the field for a spell in the first quarter before walking off under his own. He promptly went to the locker room to undergo tests, which will determine if a return is possible. Bucannon came to life over the previous six games, totaling 56 tackles (45 solo), one interception and one forced fumble.

