Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Won't play Sunday

Bucannon (chest) will not suit up in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

This news comes as no surprise since the 2014 first-round pick was unable to log any practice time this week due to a chest injury. Fellow linebacker Zeke Turner could be in line for an increased snap count with Bucannon out Sunday.

