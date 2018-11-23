Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Won't play Sunday
Bucannon (chest) will not suit up in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
This news comes as no surprise since the 2014 first-round pick was unable to log any practice time this week due to a chest injury. Fellow linebacker Zeke Turner could be in line for an increased snap count with Bucannon out Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Falling out of favor in Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Makes preseason debut•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: In line to return this week•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Sitting out preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12