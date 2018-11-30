Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Won't play Week 13
Bucannon (chest) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Bucannon hasn't practiced since sustaining the chest injury Week 11 against the Raiders and will miss his second straight game. The 26-year-old currently has no official timetable for his return.
