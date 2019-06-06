Harrison was claimed off waivers by Arizona on Thursday.

Harrison was waived by Cleveland on Wednesday and now finds another team barely 24 hours later. The Browns' move was fairly surprising, as the 25-year-old started in eight games at left tackle in 2018 -- head coach Freddie Kitchens cited attitude issues as the reason for letting Harrison go. Harrison could also figure to slot into a starting role in the desert, given his experience and clear talent in the trenches.

