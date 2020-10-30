site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' De'Vante Bausby: Lands in desert
RotoWire Staff
The Cardinals signed Bausby to a contract on Friday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bausby was released by the Broncos just last week, but he didn't waste much time before finding a new home in Arizona. He stands to play a depth role at cornerback in the Cardinals' secondary.
