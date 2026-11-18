Duvernay caught two of three targets for 35 yards during the Cardinals' 34-6 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Duvernay was on the field for only 10 of the Cardinals' 35 offensive snaps (28.6 percent), but the veteran wide receiver connected with rookie third-round quarterback Carson Beck on passes of four and 31 yards on back-to-back plays late in the first quarter. Duvernay finished the contest second in catches, targets and receiving yards behind Trey McBride, and the former has caught two passes in each of his last three outings. With Michael Wilson (neck, IR) out for the year, the Cardinals' top wideouts for the rest of the season appear to be Duvernay, Simi Fehoko and rookie fifth-rounder Reggie Virgil, which doesn't bring much confidence heading into Week 11 against the Chiefs on Nov. 22.