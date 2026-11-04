Duvernay caught both of his targets for 14 yards while also adding 75 yards as a kick returner and 12 punt-return yards during Sunday's 33-30 overtime win against the Cowboys.

Duvernay reeled in his first two passes of the year while playing 34 offensive snaps in the victory. Fellow wideout Kendrick Bourne (lower leg) fractured his right tibia during the contest, and he is likely set to miss the rest of the 2026 campaign. Duvernay will likely see an increased role on offense in Bourne's absence, but he will remain an unappealing fantasy option ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup against Seattle.