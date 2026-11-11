Duvernay registered two catches for eight yards on two targets, returned three kickoffs for 64 yards and brought back two punts for 21 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Seahawks.

A two-time Pro Bowl return man, Duvernay played exclusively on special teams over the Cardinals' first seven games of the season, but he's seen his role on offense expand out of necessity following the trade of Marvin Harrison to the Texans along with the season-ending injuries to Kendrick Bourne (tibia) and Jalne Brooks (wrist). For the second straight week, Duvernay logged just under half of the offensive snaps, with his 45 percent share placing him behind only Michael Wilson (83 percent) and Simi Fehoko (49 percent) among the team's wideouts. Head coach Mike LaFleur announced Monday that Wilson was diagnosed with a neck fracture that will bring an end to his season, so Duvernay could be in line for an even more pronounced role heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams. However, with starting quarterback Gardner Minshew (elbow) also sustaining a likely season-ending injury in the loss to the Seahawks, Duvernay will be on the receiving end of passes from rookie third-round pick Carson Beck, who will be making his NFL debut in Week 10.