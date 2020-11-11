The Cardinals activated Kennard from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.
Kennard sat out Sunday's loss to the Dolphins after testing positive for COVID-19, but he's now been fully cleared to return to team facilities. The starting linebacker also resumed practicing Wednesday, and he can be considered on track to take the field against Buffalo in Week 10.
