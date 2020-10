The Cardinals have handed Kennard (calf) a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Panthers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site

Kennard's questionable status is seemingly optimistic, as he was unable to practice all week. Still, the team will wait to see how he is feeling closer to kickoff before making a final decision. Look for some combination of Haason Reddick and Kylie Fitts to see increased reps at outside linebacker if he is ultimately unable to go.