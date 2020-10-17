Kennard (calf) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kennard has missed the last two games, but after logging three straight limited practice sessions, he has a shot to return to the lineup Monday. If he's able to go, the 29-year-old is expected to start at outside linebacker where he's produced seven tackles and two sacks through the first two games, and his pass-rushing ability will be even more important with Chandler Jones (biceps) out for the year.