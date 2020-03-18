Cardinals' Devon Kennard: Finds new home quickly
Kennard (hamstring) is signing a three-year contract with Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kennard was cut by the Lions on Tuesday and reached an agreement with the Cardinals one day later. The 28-year-old isn't dominant at any specific facet of playing defense but he's shown the versatility to line up as an edge rusher or an off-ball linebacker, capable of defending the run, pressuring quarterbacks or dropping into coverage. Kennard could play inside linebacker, outside linebacker or both in a 3-4 scheme under Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. A hamstring injury from December shouldn't be any problem by the time training camp begins.
