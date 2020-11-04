Kennard (illness) won't play Sunday against Miami, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kennard is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he won't be eligible to come off until he's asymptomatic and 10 days have passed since his last positive test. Those requirements could be fulfilled in time for Kennard to face Buffalo in Week 10, and coach Kliff Kingsbury added that there have been no new positive tests on the team.
