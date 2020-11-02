Kennard announced via his personal Twitter account Monday he tested positive for COVID-19.
The Cardinals shut down their facility over the weekend due to some positive tests, and Kennard was one of the infected individuals. The 29-year-old will need to receive full clearance from the medical staff before rejoining the team, and he should be expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
