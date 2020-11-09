Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that he's "hopeful" that Kennard will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and return to practice this week, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kennard tested positive for the virus at least seven days ago, and he's only required to miss three more days as long as he passes the COVID-19 protocols. Therefore, he may return to practice Wednesday or Thursday, and he's expected to be an option for Sunday's matchup against the Bills.