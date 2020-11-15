Campbell (calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Campbell left Sunday's contest early in the fourth quarter. As a regular every-down starter in Arizona's linebacker corps, Campbell's presence won't be easy to replace if he can't return. He'll also face a quick turnaround for Week 11, as the Cardinals are scheduled to travel to Seattle for a Thursday night matchup.
