Campbell (calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell left Sunday's contest early in the fourth quarter. As a regular every-down starter in Arizona's linebacker corps, Campbell's presence won't be easy to replace if he can't return. He'll also face a quick turnaround for Week 11, as the Cardinals are scheduled to travel to Seattle for a Thursday night matchup.

