Campbell compiled 99 tackles (69 solo, seven for loss), three pass defenses, two sacks and one forced fumble in 16 appearances during the 2020 campaign.

Campbell landed in Arizona last offseason on the heels of a career-high 129 tackles with the Falcons in 2019. While he fell back to production in line with his 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Cards, he also was competing for stops with Budda Baker and Jordan Hicks, both of whom accrued 118 on the year. Campbell's contract voids as of Feb. 12, so it'll be interesting to see if he stays in the desert or moves on to a different organization.