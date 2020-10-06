Campbell recorded nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to Carolina.
Campbell played in all of his team's defensive snaps in Week 4 for the second straight week. He's racked up nine or more tackles in two of his first four contests through the first quarter of the season.
