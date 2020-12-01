Campbell registered six tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack during Sunday's 20-17 loss to New England.

Campbell sacked Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on New England's second offensive drive of the day, though Newton was able to convert on a 3rd-and-17 the subsequent play with a 17-yard completion to Damiere Byrd. The Minnesota product has been getting more involved in pass-rush of late, with sacks in two of his past four games. He hasn't been as much of a tackling machine his past few outings, however, with just 16 combined takedowns the last four weeks. Campbell averaged 8.1 tackles per game Weeks 1 through 7.