Campbell (ankle) will play in Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.
Campbell sat out Wednesday's practice before being limited Thursday and ultimately upgrading to full speed for Friday's session. Although Campbell started last week's game, rookie Isaiah Simmons out-snapped him 27-22. The Cardinals may roll with a similar snap share this week.
