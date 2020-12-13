Campbell (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Campbell is expected to start at inside linebacker with Isaiah Simmons (neck/back) slotting in as the backup. Over 12 games this season, Campbell has piled up 80 tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups.
