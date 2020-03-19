Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Inks deal with Cards
The Falcons signed Campbell to a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Campbell -- whose deal is worth up to $8.5 million -- increased his tackle total in each of his four seasons with the Falcons, topping out at 129 in 2019. He also got in the act otherwise with 5.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three interceptions in 59 career games. With the move from a 4-3 alignment to a 3-4 in Arizona, he seems likely to take on the starting inside linebacker spot next to Jordan Hicks.
