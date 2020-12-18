Campbell (ankle) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Campbell missed practice completely Wednesday, so this news is a good sign that he's on track to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles. Campbell only saw action in 45 percent of defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Giants, evidencing the injury could hamper his snap count going forward. Rookie Isaiah Simmons would be in line for a start at inside linebacker should Campbell miss Sunday's game against the Eagles.
