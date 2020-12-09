Campbell (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
The ankle injury is a new one for Campbell, who has previously battled a calf injury this season. He has racked up 80 tackles this season for the Cardinals, and the linebacker will hope to heal up in time to face the Giants on Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Gets sack of Cam Newton•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Question mark for Thursday•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Departs Sunday's contest•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Second-leading tackler against Jets•