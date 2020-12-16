Campbell (ankle) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Campbell suited up in last week's game against the Giants after failing to suit up in any practice time, so the hope is that this week is no different. Campbell did only see 45 percent of defensive snaps in the game, accumulating four tackles (one solo), so the injury could hamper his play going forward. Rookie Isaiah Simmons would be in line for a start at inside linebacker should Campbell miss Sunday's game against the Eagles.
More News
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Good to go•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Status in question•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Gets sack of Cam Newton•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Question mark for Thursday•