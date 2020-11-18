Campbell (calf) was a non-participant at Tuesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The 27-year-old departed Sunday's win over the Bills with the calf injury and has been listed as a DNP on the first two injury reports of the week. Campbell may need to practice in some capacity Wednesday to have a chance of suiting up Thursday in Seattle.
More News
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Departs Sunday's contest•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Second-leading tackler against Jets•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Finishes with nine tackles•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Totals seven tackles Week 1•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Inks deal with Cards•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Contract talks put on hold•