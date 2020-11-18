Campbell (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Seahawks.
Campbell practiced in limited fashion Wednesday, which is a good sign for his chances to play, especially considering he was estimated at DNP the past two days. If the Minnesota product was forced to miss the pivotal matchup Thursday, rookie Isaiah Simmons would likely draw the start at inside linebacker.
